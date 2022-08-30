Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 20,632 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,632 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Canon were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAJ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 106,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.42. Canon Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

