Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,875 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Shares of HLF opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

