Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 32,272 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,272 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Orange were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Orange by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 221,649 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Orange by 440.3% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 558,379 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Orange by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 338,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Orange by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Orange by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

Orange Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.3333 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

