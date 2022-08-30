Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,983 Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,983 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE EDN opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $288.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

