Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $21,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, June 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

