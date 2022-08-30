Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 231.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 27,978 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $513,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 978.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 19,492 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.90 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

