Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $25,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $1,463,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,547,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,682,148.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $1,463,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,547,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,682,148.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,877 shares of company stock worth $92,171,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

