Modex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.37 Million (MODEX)

Modex (MODEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Modex has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Modex has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Modex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modex coin can now be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Modex

MODEX is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Modex’s total supply is 266,399,993 coins and its circulating supply is 146,519,996 coins. Modex’s official Twitter account is @modex_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Modex’s official message board is medium.com/@modex_tech.

Buying and Selling Modex

According to CryptoCompare, “Modex is a blockchain-based services development workshop and marketplace. It provides the users (developers or businesses) with a set of tools to assist them in developing blockchain-based projects. Modex features IDE, a way for developers to build, test, and deploy smart contracts and Dapps. There are other useful tools available for the users' to manage their projects development upon the platform, such as the source code auditing, the block explorer and a suit of Oracles. The MODEX token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that powers the Modex marketplace. All services, features, and fees within the platform will be paid using MODEX. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

