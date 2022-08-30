Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MHK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.21.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.47 and a 200-day moving average of $131.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $204.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

