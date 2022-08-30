Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MHK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

MHK opened at $109.50 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $204.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.60.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,082,000 after acquiring an additional 73,764 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

