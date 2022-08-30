Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MHK. Barclays cut their price target on Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.21.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $204.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.