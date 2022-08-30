Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.21.

NYSE:MHK opened at $109.50 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $204.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.47 and its 200-day moving average is $131.60.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 47,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 143,137 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 578.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

