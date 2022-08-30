Monero Classic Achieves Market Cap of $6.97 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and $12,961.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001786 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.87 or 0.00736690 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

