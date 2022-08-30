Monero Classic Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $15,307.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00739214 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.