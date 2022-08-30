Morgan Stanley Raises Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target to $11.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.15% from the company’s previous close.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Sumo Logic Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 27.81% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $317,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,043.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 41,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $317,859.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,043.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 4,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $34,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,355 shares of company stock valued at $982,008. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sumo Logic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sumo Logic by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

