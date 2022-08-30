Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 10,293 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.41, for a total transaction of $2,433,368.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,340,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,441,955.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $230.70 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.79 and its 200 day moving average is $254.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

