Morpheus Labs Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $108,174.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,342.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00135371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00080997 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 524,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io.

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.