Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.02 Million

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. Moss Carbon Credit has a market cap of $9.02 million and $138,405.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00015507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moss Carbon Credit

Moss Carbon Credit is a coin. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

Buying and Selling Moss Carbon Credit

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain. 1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using US dollars.

