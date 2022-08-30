MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Financial Lp Qvt Sells 109,876 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 109,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $4,018,165.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,235,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,188,707.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Financial Lp Qvt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 133,385 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $4,792,523.05.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $6,766,804.63.

On Monday, August 22nd, Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $812,548.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,266,639.01.

On Monday, June 6th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 144,190 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $5,822,392.20.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Financial Lp Qvt sold 81,640 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $3,272,947.60.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,258,492.58.

Shares of MP opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 235.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 19.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 4.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 32.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

