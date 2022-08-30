Mute (MUTE) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Mute (MUTE) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Mute has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $183,258.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001129 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mute has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mute alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,409.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00135762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00079872 BTC.

About Mute

Mute is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

Mute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.