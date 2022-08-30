Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 2,290.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,095,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,341 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 60.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,085,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 407,633 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 592,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 39,707 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 566,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 542,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 108,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

NNDM opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $758.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a negative net margin of 1,116.53%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

