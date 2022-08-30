Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Neogen has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Neogen news, Director Ronald D. Green purchased 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,615. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Green acquired 1,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $240,615. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,100 shares of company stock worth $507,448. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Neogen Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.