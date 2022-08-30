NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $13,074,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $6,093,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $3,844,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $3,181,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth $3,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,051.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NeoPhotonics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a PE ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

