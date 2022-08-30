Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $132.75 million and $1.53 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,012.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.71 or 0.07803582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00026913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00164731 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00269513 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00747052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.83 or 0.00578771 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001064 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

