Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,659,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,627 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,117,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 84,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $51,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

NFLX stock opened at $224.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

