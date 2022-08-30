Netvrk (NTVRK) Price Down 33.5% This Week

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Netvrk has a market capitalization of $10.10 million and $486,876.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netvrk coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Netvrk has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Netvrk alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00811456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Netvrk Coin Profile

Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.

Netvrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netvrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netvrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netvrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netvrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netvrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.