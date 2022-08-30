Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Short Interest Update

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 742,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Newegg Commerce Price Performance

Newegg Commerce stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newegg Commerce has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Newegg Commerce by 35,220.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,053,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Newegg Commerce by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 167,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

Further Reading

