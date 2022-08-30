NextDAO Price Tops $0.0002 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $549,251.84 and $283,666.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,420,345,440 coins and its circulating supply is 2,380,113,331 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en.

NextDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

