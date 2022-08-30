Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.71 Million

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Nimbus Governance Token has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the dollar. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nimbus Governance Token Coin Profile

Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.

Nimbus Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimbus Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimbus Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimbus Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

