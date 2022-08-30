Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.71 Million

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Nimbus Governance Token has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the dollar. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004901 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00811867 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Nimbus Governance Token Coin Profile
Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.
Nimbus Governance Token Coin Trading
