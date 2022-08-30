Node Runners (NDR) Market Cap Hits $102,354.05

Node Runners (NDR) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $102,354.05 and approximately $425.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.16 or 0.00020473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Node Runners alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,342.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00135371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00033326 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00080997 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

NDR is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io. Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Node Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Node Runners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Node Runners and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.