North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases C$292,161.24 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.30 per share, with a total value of C$292,161.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,460,806.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$295,710.02.

On Monday, August 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.68 per share, with a total value of C$280,378.45.

On Friday, August 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.59 per share, with a total value of C$278,638.44.

On Wednesday, August 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$273,336.28.

On Monday, August 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,331.54.

On Friday, August 12th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,820.42.

On Wednesday, August 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,786.88.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$15.57 on Tuesday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$13.55 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$423.11 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3667578 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.78.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

