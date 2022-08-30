Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 107,487 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 682,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,791 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWBI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

In other news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $89,582.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at $812,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $130.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.21 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

