Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 699 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XSMO. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSMO opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73.

