NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 28.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.4 %

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

