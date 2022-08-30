Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.96-$3.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $848.00 million-$852.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $845.15 million. Novanta also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.71-$0.76 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NOVT opened at $138.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.01 and a 200 day moving average of $132.83. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Novanta by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 33.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 15.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the second quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

