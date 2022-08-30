Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NQP opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.