Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000.
Shares of NYSE:NQP opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $15.62.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
