NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$57,950.00 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.59, for a total value of C$57,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,253 shares in the company, valued at C$2,239,802.27.

Kevin Garth Asman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.48, for a total value of C$57,400.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,467 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.82, for a total value of C$75,553.94.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

TSE:NVA opened at C$11.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$14.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.7900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cormark upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.39.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.