Nwam LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,898.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,894.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,093.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

