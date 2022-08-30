OceanEx Token (OCE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $682,958.96

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $682,958.96 and approximately $12,474.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00832820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx.

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

