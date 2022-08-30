Odyssey Reaches Market Capitalization of $768,386.95 (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $768,386.95 and $164,346.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top.

Odyssey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

