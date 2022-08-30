OIN Finance Price Down 37.7% Over Last 7 Days (OIN)

OIN Finance (OIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $635,840.70 and approximately $25,040.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (CRYPTO:OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance.

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

