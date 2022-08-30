Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242.00 million-$258.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on ONTO. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.00.
Onto Innovation Stock Performance
Shares of ONTO opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $59.95 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
