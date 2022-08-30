Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEXGet Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

OTEX opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. Open Text has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

