Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $43.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Open Text Stock Performance

OTEX opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. Open Text has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Text Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

