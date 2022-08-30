Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Open Text from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC lowered Open Text from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $31.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Open Text has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Open Text by 23.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,206 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Open Text in the second quarter worth about $46,024,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Open Text by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,331,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Open Text by 121.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,999,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,985,000 after buying an additional 899,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.