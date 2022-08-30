OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Theodore G. Schwartz Buys 9,864 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz purchased 9,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,251.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,303.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OppFi Stock Up 3.6 %

OppFi stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. OppFi Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $287.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in OppFi by 1.2% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OppFi by 204.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 91,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in OppFi by 371.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OppFi by 254.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in OppFi during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About OppFi

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

