Orca (ORCA) Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges

Orca (ORCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Orca coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003887 BTC on popular exchanges. Orca has a total market cap of $16.74 million and $2.90 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orca has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orca alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orca Profile

Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,169,413 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.