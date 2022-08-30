Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Holdings Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Organogenesis worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 114.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 107.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $145,081.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,248,027 shares in the company, valued at $289,722,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 116,608 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $650,672.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,190.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $145,081.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,248,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,722,852.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,277 shares of company stock worth $1,444,554. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Organogenesis Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Organogenesis to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

About Organogenesis

(Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Featured Articles

