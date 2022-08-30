Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,594,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,698.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $271,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Isaac Angel sold 19,000 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,594,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,698.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,694. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

ORA opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

