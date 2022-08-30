Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Otis Worldwide worth $46,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 178,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

