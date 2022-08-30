Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Raised to $98.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 273.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OSTK. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 3.69. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 315.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

